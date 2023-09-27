Ethereum Infrastructure Firm Rated Labs Raises $12.88 Million

According to Foresight News, Ethereum infrastructure company Rated Labs has completed a $12.88 million funding round led by Archetype. Other participants in the round included Placeholder, 1confirmation, Cherry, Semantic, Robot Ventures, Chorus One, Factor, and Maelstrom. Rated Labs currently offers Ethereum block explorer, data API, and oracle products. The funds raised in this round will be used to expand to networks such as Polygon, Solana, Cosmos, and Polkadot.

