Ethereum Infrastructure Firm Rated Labs Raises $12.88 Million
Binance News
2023-09-27 13:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Ethereum infrastructure company Rated Labs has completed a $12.88 million funding round led by Archetype. Other participants in the round included Placeholder, 1confirmation, Cherry, Semantic, Robot Ventures, Chorus One, Factor, and Maelstrom. Rated Labs currently offers Ethereum block explorer, data API, and oracle products. The funds raised in this round will be used to expand to networks such as Polygon, Solana, Cosmos, and Polkadot.
