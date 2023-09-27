Buy Crypto
MakerDAO RWA Assets Reach $3.1 Billion as Stablecoins Shift to Traditional Assets

Binance News
2023-09-27 13:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, MakerDAO has added $101 million in Real World Assets (RWAs) to the DAI escrow fund, bringing the total to $3.1 billion. This move is part of Maker's strategy to diversify the assets backing DAI and make it more resilient to market fluctuations. The trend of stablecoins shifting to traditional assets is likely to have a positive impact on the overall stablecoin market. The $101 million in MakerDAO RWA assets were accumulated through Monetalis Clydesdale, BlockTower Andromeda, and New Silver. At press time, $1.28 billion of the $3.1 billion in RWA assets is in Andromeda's Vault. MakerDAO aims to diversify the assets backing the $5.3 billion dollar-pegged stablecoin DAI by increasing the role of traditional financial assets such as government bonds in the reserve. The shift to traditional assets is increasingly clear, especially with stablecoin projects. Frax Finance also recently announced a proposal to deploy sFRAX to take advantage of large income sources from government bonds. MakerDAO's increased focus on RWAs is a positive sign for the stability of DAI. By backing DAI with a variety of assets, including government bonds, MakerDAO is making DAI more resilient to market fluctuations. This trend is also likely to have a positive impact on the overall stablecoin market, as more stablecoins shift to using RWAs as collateral, making the entire market more stable and reliable.
