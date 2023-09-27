BNB Chain to Use Reiki AI Bot for Official Discord Community

According to Foresight News, BNB Chain will be using the Reiki AI Bot, supported by Web3Go, as its official Discord community bot. The Reiki AI Bot is designed to address educational issues in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors, offering basic knowledge and tutorials on BNB Chain, as well as in-depth data content on blockchain technology and market trends. The use of Reiki AI Bot in BNB Chain aims to solve problems such as difficulty for beginners, information asymmetry, and challenging questions not being answered promptly. Users can access all the features provided by Reiki AI Bot for free by joining the BNB Chain official community Discord. Reiki, a sub-brand of Web3Go, is an AI platform. Reiki announced that the project has completed snapshots of DOGE and AIDOGE holder addresses today and will launch new content tomorrow.

