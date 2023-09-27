copy link
create picture
more
Newman Group Announces Strategic Investment in Conflux
Binance News
2023-09-27 12:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Newman Group has announced a strategic investment in Conflux, though the investment amount has not been disclosed. The purpose of this investment is for Newman Group to collaborate with Conflux in providing customized blockchain solutions for Hong Kong enterprises.
View full text