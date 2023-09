Chaos Labs proposes $20 million DYDX incentives for early users of dYdX v4

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, on-chain risk analysis platform Chaos Labs has submitted a proposal to the dYdX community, suggesting that dYdX should allocate $20 million worth of DYDX incentives to early users of its version 4 (v4) platform. These incentives would target activities such as deposits, trading, staking, and governance participation. The proposal is set to begin voting tomorrow.