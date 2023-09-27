copy link
Chaos Labs proposes $20 million DYDX incentives for early users of dYdX v4
2023-09-27 11:36
According to Foresight News, on-chain risk analysis platform Chaos Labs has submitted a proposal to the dYdX community, suggesting that dYdX should allocate $20 million worth of DYDX incentives to early users of its version 4 (v4) platform. These incentives would target activities such as deposits, trading, staking, and governance participation. The proposal is set to begin voting tomorrow.
