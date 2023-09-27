CIA to Develop ChatGPT-Style AI Bot for Investigations

According to Cointelegraph, the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is planning to build and deploy its own ChatGPT-style artificial intelligence (AI) bot for investigations. The new AI tool will be used to better access open-source intelligence, including sifting through public information for leads in investigations. Agency officials intend to roll out the tool soon. Randy Nixon, director of the CIA’s open source enterprise, told Bloomberg that the agency has evolved from using newspapers and radio to big data. The development comes as critics have described the CIA's current methods of processing public data as slow. The new tools will reportedly allow users to see the original source of the information being sourced, along with a chat feature. There was no mention of the model from which the CIA is building its new tool nor its privacy protections, though Nixon said it closely follows privacy law in the United States. The tool will be available across the 18 agencies that make up the U.S. intelligence, including the CIA, National Security Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and military-run agencies. This development follows recent confirmation from other governmental agencies, such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), of their use of AI tools for monitoring and surveillance purposes.

