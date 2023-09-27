Writer's Guild of America strike ends with AI usage agreement

According to Cointelegraph, the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) strike has officially ended after leaders approved a tentative deal with entertainment studios in Hollywood, which includes provisions on artificial intelligence (AI) usage in the industry. The strike began on May 2, 2023, and lasted nearly five months. One of the major argument points of the WGA was in regard to AI practices and implementation. The terms of the official agreed-upon tentative deal with the WGA state that AI cannot write or rewrite literary material, and AI-generated material will not be considered source material. This means that AI-generated material is not allowed to be used to undermine a writer's credit. Additionally, companies must be transparent with writers when AI-generated content is given to them or incorporated into a project. The WGA reserves the right to assert that exploitation of writers' material to train AI is prohibited by MBA or other law.

View full text