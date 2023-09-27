Zunami Protocol Completes Angel Round Funding

According to Foresight News, decentralized stablecoin yield protocol Zunami Protocol has completed its angel round of funding. Participants in the round included Cream Finance, as well as individual investors such as Curve founder Michael Egorov, Mr. Block, Convex members with Twitter handles C2tP and Winthorpe, Twitter user Hubirb, and other Stake DAO contributors, and AladdinDAO core contributor pauls. The funds raised in this round will be used for the development and auditing of Zunami V2, which is planned to launch in November. Foresight News previously reported that Zunami Protocol suffered an attack in August, resulting in a loss of $2.2 million.

