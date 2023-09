SPACE ID reports platform revenue of $110,000 between June and September

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, SPACE ID announced on Twitter that from June 23 to September 23, the platform generated revenue of approximately $110,000. Of this amount, around $55,000 was used to repurchase 275,378 ID tokens and subsequently destroy them. The remaining funds were transferred to the DAO treasury's multi-signature wallet.