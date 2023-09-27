copy link
SPACE ID reports platform revenue of $110,000 between June and September
2023-09-27 09:44
According to Foresight News, SPACE ID announced on Twitter that from June 23 to September 23, the platform generated revenue of approximately $110,000. Of this amount, around $55,000 was used to repurchase 275,378 ID tokens and subsequently destroy them. The remaining funds were transferred to the DAO treasury's multi-signature wallet.
