Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Earn
Learn
Feed
Discover the latest crypto news & feed
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn free crypto through learning
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
More
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Argentinian Oil Company Tecpetrol to Use Excess Gas for Crypto Mining

Binance News
2023-09-27 09:36
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Buenos Aires-based oil company Tecpetrol plans to convert excess gas into energy for cryptocurrency mining. The company will launch its first gas-powered crypto mining facility in the Los Toldos 2 Este region, north of Vaca Muerta in Argentine Patagonia. Tecpetrol believes this approach will advance its crude oil production project and optimize gas utilization, reducing waste. Tecpetrol aims to drill at least 35,000 barrels of oil daily at the facility. However, due to the lack of infrastructure to consume the gas released during the process, the company decided to explore crypto mining as a strategic choice. Tecpetrol CEO Ricardo Markous stated that the company opted for cryptocurrency mining operations due to their inability to release the gas into the environment. The company plans to begin crypto mining between late October and early November, with the primary goals of reducing environmental impact by avoiding gas emissions and generating additional profits. Tecpetrol has signed contracts and is collaborating with an unnamed firm experienced in implementing similar strategies in the United States. A recent paper published by the Institute of Risk Management (IRM) suggests that Bitcoin mining could reduce global emissions by up to 8% by 2030 by converting the world's wasted methane emissions into less harmful emissions. The report cited a theoretical case in which captured methane is used to power Bitcoin mining operations, reducing the amount of methane vented into the atmosphere.
View full text