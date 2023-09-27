Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Earn
Learn
Feed
Discover the latest crypto news & feed
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn free crypto through learning
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
More
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

UniSat Wallet Launches BRC20-Swap Testnet for Token Experimentation

Binance News
2023-09-27 09:26
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, UniSat Wallet has launched its BRC20-Swap testnet, allowing users to mint BRC-20 tokens, engage in deposits, trade assets, and enhance liquidity within the test environment. The testnet provides access to a range of BRC-20 assets and features, such as switching to the testnet within users' wallets, utilizing the faucet service at coinfaucet.eu to receive BTC on a legacy testnet address, transferring testnet BTC to taproot addresses, and minting BRC-20 tokens on the testnet via unisat.io. UniSat Wallet, a browser extension wallet, enables interaction with BRC-20 assets, an experimental token standard in the Bitcoin network. This standard allows the creation of tokens on the Bitcoin network, with BRC-20 tokens being fungible and usable on the Bitcoin network. The wallet offers the ability to instantly observe unconfirmed NFTs, inscribe on-the-fly without the need for a complete node, and securely manage, mint, and transfer BRC-20 tokens. It also serves as the official Ordinal Protocol wallet. This development comes as wallet projects are increasingly emerging to support users in accessing Bitcoin's NFT and DeFi ecosystems. UniSat Wallet, which began operations in April, is one of the earliest wallets to provide support for BRC-20, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and facilitating user engagement within the Bitcoin network.
View full text