Tron to Release GreatVoyage-v4.7.3 (Chilon) Update in Q4

According to Foresight News, Tron is expected to release the GreatVoyage-v4.7.3 (Chilon) update in the fourth quarter of this year. The update includes the addition of three new gRPC interfaces, acceleration of node startup by improving transaction cache loading performance and increasing the speed of obtaining external IP addresses, optimization of message handling logic during block synchronization or transaction request processes to enhance synchronization efficiency and node connection stability, and optimization of transaction processing logic to improve transaction broadcasting and packaging efficiency. Tron stated that Chilon is a non-mandatory upgrade, and its final content and features have not yet been fully determined.

View full text