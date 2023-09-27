copy link
Mixin provides update on asset theft investigation
Binance News
2023-09-27 08:43
According to Foresight News, Mixin has released a statement regarding the recent asset theft incident, stating that they contacted Google and SlowMist for assistance in the investigation immediately after the event occurred. Mixin has reportedly completed most of the asset inventory work, and the situation is more optimistic than initially anticipated, with the losses not as severe as estimated. Mixin mentioned that the announcement of specific compensation rules will take some time.
