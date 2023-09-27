copy link
create picture
more
Binance's non-USD trading market share declines
Binance News
2023-09-27 08:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from The Block Research shows that Binance's non-USD trading market share has experienced a decline. At the beginning of the year, the market share was 75%, but by August, it had dropped to 54%. Based on current data for September, it is estimated that the market share will further decrease to below 51%.
View full text