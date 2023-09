Binance's non-USD trading market share declines

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, data from The Block Research shows that Binance's non-USD trading market share has experienced a decline. At the beginning of the year, the market share was 75%, but by August, it had dropped to 54%. Based on current data for September, it is estimated that the market share will further decrease to below 51%.