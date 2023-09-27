copy link
create picture
more
Mixin offers $20 million to hacker in exchange for returning stolen assets
Binance News
2023-09-27 07:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Mixin has left a message for a hacker on its platform, stating that the majority of the assets on the platform belong to users and requesting the attacker to return the stolen assets. Mixin has offered the hacker a $20 million reward for returning the assets and has provided an email address, bug@mixin.one, for the attacker to contact them and learn more about the reward details.
View full text