Aptos Labs Releases ANS Domain Renewal Guide
Binance News
2023-09-27 07:03
According to Foresight News, Aptos Labs has released a domain renewal guide for ANS, allowing users who have registered domain names since October 18, 2022, to apply for renewal. Domain name holders will be given a 30-day grace period for renewal. The renewal prices are as follows: 3 characters (20 APT), 4 characters (10 APT), 5 characters (5 APT), and 6 or more characters (1 APT). In addition, Aptos Names announced that it will provide an additional year of free domain registration for domain names registered before March 6, 2023.
