Crypto Trader's Cross-Country Journey Ends 900 Miles Short of Destination

According to Cointelegraph, Thomas Kralow, a crypto trader and educator, recently attempted to travel from New York to Alaska using only earnings from trading cryptocurrency. Kralow and his assistant Ilya began their journey on August 12 with an initial budget of $5,000. After purchasing a used Mercedes and setting up a Starlink antenna for fast internet access, they were left with $2,500 to trade their way to Alaska. However, their vehicle broke down in Seattle, just 12 days into the trip, leaving them 900 miles short of their destination. Kralow told Cointelegraph that the biggest challenge of the journey was the trading itself, as they had to earn 12 to 14% daily to cover their $300 per day expenses. Despite the risks, Kralow said the motivation behind the trip was to grow his social media following and show the importance of leading a fulfilled life while sharing knowledge about Bitcoin and blockchain. The journey also served as a humbling experience for Kralow, reminding him of his less wealthy upbringing. Interestingly, Kralow found that crypto literacy was present in unexpected parts of the U.S., such as a welder in Louisiana who was well-educated on Bitcoin. This contrasted with his experience in tech-savvy areas like Silicon Valley, where he encountered people who knew little about cryptocurrencies. After the trip, Kralow submitted a request to the Guinness Book of World Records, claiming that no one has ever driven more than 5,000 miles while surviving solely on earnings from trading Bitcoin or crypto.

