Web3 sector suffers $890 million loss in Q3 2023 due to cyberattacks and scams

According to Foresight News, the Web3 sector experienced a total loss of approximately $890 million in the third quarter of 2023 due to cyberattacks, phishing scams, and project Rug Pulls. Beosin, a blockchain security audit company, reported these findings through its Beosin EagleEye platform. The data shows that there were 43 attack incidents, with a total loss of around $540 million; phishing scams accounted for a loss of about $66.15 million; and 81 Rug Pull events led to a loss of approximately $280 million. In terms of attacked project types, DeFi (Decentralized Finance) remained the most frequently targeted category, with 29 attack incidents occurring in the DeFi sector, accounting for 67.4% of the total events. The project type with the highest loss amount was public chains. Regarding platform types, Ethereum suffered a total loss of $227 million, ranking first among all platform losses. Ethereum also experienced the most security incidents, with 16 occurrences. As for attack methods, there were nine private key leakage incidents during the quarter, causing a loss of $223 million, making it the attack type with the highest loss amount. In terms of fund flow, $360 million (67%) remained in hacker addresses. Only 10% of the stolen funds were recovered during the quarter. In terms of audit status, the proportion of audited and unaudited projects was roughly equal, at 48.8% and 46.5%, respectively.

