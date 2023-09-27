Arkham Introduces New Data Tracking Feature on X Platform

According to Foresight News, blockchain data analysis platform Arkham has announced the launch of a new data tracking feature called Arkham Tracer on the X platform. This feature allows users to track the flow of funds between wallets and blockchains in a new chronological order. With Tracer, users can also create, edit, and save multi-level charts, enabling them to fully map the flow of funds from the source to the destination.

