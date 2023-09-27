Metalist Game and TON Foundation announce strategic partnership

According to Foresight News, Metalist Game, a one-stop Web3 gaming service and distribution platform, has announced a strategic partnership agreement with the TON Foundation. The collaboration will explore the development of Web3 games within the Telegram ecosystem. Metalist Game's first TCG card game, 'Cards Ahoy,' is set to launch soon and will open up the on-chain gaming identity 'Game Console' to TON and Telegram target players. Holders of the 'Game Console' will receive airdropped blind boxes for 'Cards Ahoy.' Metalist Game is a one-stop Web3 gaming service and distribution platform, with team members from leading game companies such as NetEase, Ubisoft, and Blizzard. The platform has previously collaborated with the Associated Press and Eternity's End to provide a better Web3 gaming experience for 100 million gamers.

