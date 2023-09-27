Buy Crypto
Shanghai releases blockchain technology action plan for 2023-2025

Binance News
2023-09-27 04:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission has issued the 'Shanghai Blockchain Key Technology Tackling Special Action Plan (2023-2025)'. The document states that the overall approach and main goals of the municipal party committee and government in the field of blockchain are to achieve innovative breakthroughs in blockchain system security, cryptographic algorithms, and other basic theories, as well as in areas such as dedicated blockchain processors, smart contracts, cross-chain, new storage, privacy computing, and regulation by 2025. This will form a new generation of open permissioned chain technology systems and standard specifications that can support the development of Web3.0 innovative applications, be manageable and controllable, and be open-source and open, laying the foundation for building a trusted and secure technology base for the digital economy and cultivating a new generation of globally influential blockchain innovation ecosystems. The special action plan focuses on three main directions: new system architecture, resource scheduling and control, and trust enhancement. Key tasks include breakthroughs in basic software and hardware technology, system architecture technology innovation, resource scheduling technology tackling, security control technology research, and trust enhancement technology breakthroughs.
