Sui Network Funds 62 Projects with a Total of $3.1 Million

According to Foresight News, Sui Network has funded 62 projects to date, with a total funding amount of $3.1 million. The company currently offers four types of funding programs: Builder Funding Program, Developer Funding Program, Education Funding Program, and Academic Research Award Program. Most of the funding amounts range between $30,000 and $40,000, with no minimum or maximum amount restrictions. However, the Academic Research Award funding is fixed at $25,000.

