copy link
create picture
more
Optimism Foundation transfers 130 million OP tokens
Binance News
2023-09-27 03:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Twitter user Yujin reported that the Optimism Foundation transferred 130 million OP tokens (approximately $167 million) to the 0x44a2 multisig address on September 15. The 0x44a2 address then distributed 67.17 million OP tokens (about $86.18 million) to 21 addresses five hours later. This could be part of the OP token sale mentioned in the Optimism governance forum: the OP Foundation plans to sell 116 million OP tokens to seven investors, with a two-year lock-up period for these tokens.
View full text