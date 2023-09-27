Optimism Foundation transfers 130 million OP tokens

According to Foresight News, Twitter user Yujin reported that the Optimism Foundation transferred 130 million OP tokens (approximately $167 million) to the 0x44a2 multisig address on September 15. The 0x44a2 address then distributed 67.17 million OP tokens (about $86.18 million) to 21 addresses five hours later. This could be part of the OP token sale mentioned in the Optimism governance forum: the OP Foundation plans to sell 116 million OP tokens to seven investors, with a two-year lock-up period for these tokens.

View full text