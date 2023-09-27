Arbitrum's Odyssey event resumes with first task on GMX platform

According to Foresight News, Arbitrum has announced the restart of its Odyssey event on the X platform, with the first task launching on the GMX platform. The first week's task will run from September 27 to October 2, Beijing time, and includes leveraged trading on the GMX V2 market, sharing GMX referral links on social media, and following GMX on social media platforms. Arbitrum reminds users that it may take a few days to verify eligibility for claiming NFT badges after completing the GMX task, as eligibility information needs to be manually updated this week. In a previous report by Foresight News, the Odyssey event is a collaboration between Arbitrum and the Web3 community event platform Galxe. The event lasts for seven weeks, and participants who complete tasks and explore the 13 projects on Arbitrum One can earn customized badges.

View full text