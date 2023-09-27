EthStorage, Hyper Oracle, and Delphinus Lab Release zkGo Compiler

According to Foresight News, Ethereum Layer2 data storage project EthStorage has collaborated with Hyper Oracle and Delphinus Lab to release the zkGo compiler. Based on the latest Go 1.21.0, zkGo is the first compiler to convert regular Go code into ZK protocol-compatible Wasm code. The generated Wasm code execution can now be used by Delphinus Lab's zkWasm tool for zero-knowledge proof and on-chain verification. zkGo has successfully compiled Optimism's Fraud Proof L2 Geth (also known as op-program-client), generating ZK protocol-compatible Wasm code. The current Wasm code has passed zkWasm's dry run test, marking an important step towards the implementation of ZK Fraud Proof technology in the future.

