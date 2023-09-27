copy link
Early liquidity provider purchases 200,000 ARB tokens
Binance News
2023-09-27 02:43
According to Foresight News, an early liquidity provider for ARB has purchased 200,000 ARB tokens, spending 104 ETH (approximately $165,000) 14 hours ago. The data was obtained from Lookonchain. Since September 14, the address has bought a total of 1.2 million ARB tokens at an average price of $0.81, amounting to approximately $992,000.
