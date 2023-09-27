Sui Liquid Stake Hackathon Demo Day Announces Finalists

According to Foresight News, Sui has announced the finalists for the Sui Liquid Stake Hackathon Demo Day. The selected liquid staking protocols include Aftermath Finance, DegenHive, Haedal Protocol, Interest Protocol, SUISA, and Volo. The LST DeFi and toolkit finalists are Aftermath Finance, Bucket Protocol, Desig, kanalabs, Legato, and Wisp Swap. The Sui Liquid Stake Hackathon Demo Day will take place on September 29th from 12:00 to 15:00 Beijing time. The competition results will be announced on October 2nd, with prizes including 25 million staked SUI distributed to the corresponding applications or receiving SUI worth $125,000.

