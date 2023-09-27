Stellar announces new Wallet SDK for easier blockchain wallet development

According to Foresight News, Stellar has announced the launch of its latest wallet software development kit, the 'Stellar Wallet SDK'. The new SDK aims to make building native on-chain wallets and accessing payment channels and use cases on the network easier than ever before. Financial technology companies can now build a wallet that supports Stellar network technology standards without needing to master the details of blockchain technology or customize integrations with each anchor, allowing for interoperability with solutions such as MoneyGram Access or Stellar payment platforms. The SDK also supports services such as deposits, withdrawals, KYC, and Web3 authentication. In a previous report by Foresight News, it was revealed that payment giant MoneyGram plans to launch a non-custodial wallet and will continue to collaborate with the Stellar blockchain to provide support for its wallet.

