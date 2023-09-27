Curve Founder Michael Egorov Deposits 68 Million CRV and Borrows 10.77 Million crvUSD

According to Foresight News, Lookonchain has reported that Curve founder Michael Egorov deposited 68 million CRV (approximately $35.5 million) into Silo within the past two days. He also borrowed 10.77 million crvUSD. Egorov then exchanged the crvUSD for USDT and repaid all debts on Aave. Currently, he has 253.67 million CRV (approximately $132.52 million) in collateral and $42.7 million in debt across four platforms.

