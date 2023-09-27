copy link
create picture
more
Curve Founder Michael Egorov Deposits 68 Million CRV and Borrows 10.77 Million crvUSD
Binance News
2023-09-27 02:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Lookonchain has reported that Curve founder Michael Egorov deposited 68 million CRV (approximately $35.5 million) into Silo within the past two days. He also borrowed 10.77 million crvUSD. Egorov then exchanged the crvUSD for USDT and repaid all debts on Aave. Currently, he has 253.67 million CRV (approximately $132.52 million) in collateral and $42.7 million in debt across four platforms.
View full text