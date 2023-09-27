KB Securities, NH Investment & Securities, and Shinhan Investment & Securities to form token securities consortium

According to Foresight News, KB Securities, NH Investment & Securities, and Shinhan Investment & Securities have announced the signing of a business agreement to form a consortium for token-type securities companies. The three companies have each developed systems for issuing token securities and established blockchain consulting agencies. However, due to their limited initial market expansion, they have decided to launch a joint project to establish consulting agencies. The three major companies plan to establish joint infrastructure and verify distributed ledgers, jointly respond to token-type securities policies, establish industry standards, and improve securities issuance and distribution services.

View full text