VDX partners with MaiCapital for STO project

According to Foresight News, digital asset trading platform VDX has announced a strategic partnership with Hong Kong-based blockchain and virtual asset management company MaiCapital. The collaboration will see the launch of a security token offering (STO) project, with VDX providing blockchain technology solutions and compliance consulting support for MaiCapital. The STO project will primarily target qualified investors. In April 2022, MaiCapital received approval from the local financial market regulator, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), allowing the company to offer 100% virtual asset funds. This development further strengthens MaiCapital's position in the blockchain and virtual asset management space.

View full text