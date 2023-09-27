Lauren Belive appointed as Ripple's US Public Policy and Government Head

According to Foresight News, Lauren Belive, former Policy Director for the US House Rules Committee, has been appointed as Ripple's US Public Policy and Government Head. In her new role, Belive will be responsible for leading Ripple's engagement in conversations across Washington and the United States, driving discussions in a clear and purposeful manner. Belive has previously participated in Barack Obama's election campaign and worked in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs during his administration. She has also served as the US Government Relations Director for Zoom.

View full text