OpenAI in talks with investors to sell shares at a valuation of $80-90 billion

According to Foresight News, OpenAI is discussing the sale of shares with investors at a valuation between $80 billion and $90 billion, approximately three times its valuation earlier this year. Insiders have indicated that OpenAI's revenue is expected to reach $1 billion this year and generate several billion dollars in revenue by 2024. The deal is expected to allow employees to sell their existing shares rather than the company issuing new shares to raise additional funds. OpenAI representatives have already begun pitching the deal to investors, but terms may change.

View full text