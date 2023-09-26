Texans Can Now Pay Solar Panel Bills with Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies

According to CryptoPotato, residents of Texas can now pay their solar panel bills using various cryptocurrencies, including the popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB). This development comes as analysts argue that mass adoption is a crucial factor in increasing the coin's price. The payment option became available after blockchain payment system FCF Pay partnered with Chariot Energy, a Houston-based solar energy company. Locals can use hundreds of crypto assets, including Shiba Inu, by selecting Chariot Energy as the payee and providing their billing information. FCF Pay clarified that choosing crypto as a settlement option does not pose risks for customers, as the company cannot access people's wallets. The option is currently only available in Texas. FCF Pay added support for Shiba Inu's native token in April last year, and Dogecoin (DOGE) is also part of its list of available tokens. Swiss luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer is among the entities that have allowed clients to use Shiba Inu's token as a payment method. A Twitter user known as 'Shib Informer' recently suggested that mass adoption and increased Shibarium utilization are key factors that could drive the memecoin's price up. Shibarium, a layer-2 scaling solution, has surpassed three million total transactions since its launch in August.

View full text