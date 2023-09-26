Ethereum Revenue Milestone Surpasses $10 Billion, Outpacing Meta and Microsoft

According to Coincu, Ethereum has reached a revenue milestone of over $10 billion since its launch in 2015, outpacing tech giants Meta and Microsoft. A report from crypto brokerage firm Caleb & Brown reveals that it took Ethereum approximately six years to achieve this milestone, compared to Meta's 7.5 years and Microsoft's 19 years. The revenue has been generated from various sources, including transaction fees and activities conducted on the Ethereum network, such as decentralized finance transactions, NFT trading, and cryptocurrency transfers. Since 2015, Ethereum has generated $16.8 billion in fees, with over 60% of this converting into revenue, placing it alongside companies like Alphabet and Meta. Despite this accomplishment, Ethereum's revenue has experienced a significant decline of over 77% from the previous year, reflecting the broader downturn in the crypto market. Current data from crypto analytics firm Token Terminal indicates that Ethereum's revenue for this year stands at $1.7 billion. However, some sources suggest that if adoption continues, Ethereum's network revenue could skyrocket from its current $2.6 billion to an astonishing $51 billion annually by 2030.

View full text