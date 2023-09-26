Linear Finance Shuts Down Protocol for Maintenance to Recover from Attack

According to Foresight News, Linear Finance has announced the closure of its protocol for maintenance in order to recover from the damages caused by an attack on September 21. The safety of users' LINA assets is assured. As previously reported by Foresight News, Linear Finance suffered an attack on September 21, which led to the exhaustion of all LUSD liquidity on PancakeSwap and Ascendex, causing the LUSD price to drop to zero. The attacker minted an unlimited amount of LAAVE and traded it for LUSD on the Linear Exchange, subsequently selling it on PancakeSwap and Ascendex.

