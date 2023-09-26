Pudgy Penguins NFT Collection Expands to Walmart Stores

According to CoinDesk, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) may not be completely dead, as some popular collections are expanding into the real world to find new audiences. Pudgy Penguins, one of the most popular and valuable NFT collections, is launching its Pudgy Toys collection in 2,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. The toys have been available online since May. Each toy comes with a unique birth certificate that allows users to claim unique traits for their digital 'Forever Pudgy' character inside Pudgy World, an online virtual world built on the zkSync Era blockchain, by scanning a QR code. Walmart, the largest retailer in the U.S., will now sell Pudgy Toys plushies and collectibles alongside legacy consumer brands, potentially increasing the collection's popularity outside of the crypto industry. Pudgy World's immersive multiplayer digital environment allows users to walk around, play games, and fully customize their Forever Pudgy character. Pudgy Penguins has generated $400 million in sales since its 2021 launch, using social media and experiential marketing techniques to gain an audience when most NFT brands fizzled out. Walmart will carry 16 different types of Pudgy Toys, ranging in price from $2.99 to $11.97, produced by PMI Kids' World, a brand that creates toys based on famous cartoons or popular shows, such as WWE.

