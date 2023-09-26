Celestia Announces Genesis Drop for Developers and Chain Addresses

According to Foresight News, modular blockchain Celestia has announced the launch of its Genesis Drop, allowing 7,579 developers and 576,653 chain addresses to join Celestia from the first block. Eligible participants can claim up to 60 million TIA (Celestia's native asset) before 20:00 on October 17, 2023. One-third of the Genesis Drop (20 million TIA) is allocated to 7,579 developers and researchers, including contributors in the fields of public products and critical protocol infrastructure, as well as Eth Research, which first discussed ideas surrounding LazyLedger. The Genesis Drop is also allocated to those building the early modular ecosystem. The remaining two-thirds are distributed to 576,653 chain addresses, with 20 million TIA awarded to the most active Ethereum Rollups users, and another 20 million TIA allocated to Cosmos Hub and Osmosis stakers and IBC relayers. With TIA, Rollup developers can pay for blobspace fees, bootstrap new Rollups without issuing tokens, and participate in network consensus and governance.

