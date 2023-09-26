College student dropout buys Bitcoin for financial independence

According to Coincu, a Reddit user named GnashNab recently shared his story of dropping out of college to invest in Bitcoin, highlighting the changing landscape of career choices among the younger generation. GnashNab, a 19-year-old sophomore studying computer science and security, had a full ride to his local university, lived with his parents, and had relatively low expenses. However, he found himself increasingly disinterested in his chosen field. Working part-time at a factory, GnashNab began investing in Bitcoin about a year ago. His newfound passion for cryptocurrency sparked the idea of dropping out of college to pursue a career in Bitcoin full-time. With a potential promotion at work promising a starting salary of $40,000, he believed he could accumulate significantly more Bitcoin by forgoing traditional education. GnashNab's goal was to achieve financial independence by building a substantial Bitcoin portfolio and dividend income stream, seeing this path as more feasible than struggling in the IT job market while aiming for a six-figure income. His story raises questions about the evolving value of a college education and the allure of alternative financial opportunities, such as cryptocurrency investments.

View full text