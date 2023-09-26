Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Earn
Learn
Feed
Discover the latest crypto news & feed
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn free crypto through learning
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
More
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

College student dropout buys Bitcoin for financial independence

Binance News
2023-09-26 14:36
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, a Reddit user named GnashNab recently shared his story of dropping out of college to invest in Bitcoin, highlighting the changing landscape of career choices among the younger generation. GnashNab, a 19-year-old sophomore studying computer science and security, had a full ride to his local university, lived with his parents, and had relatively low expenses. However, he found himself increasingly disinterested in his chosen field. Working part-time at a factory, GnashNab began investing in Bitcoin about a year ago. His newfound passion for cryptocurrency sparked the idea of dropping out of college to pursue a career in Bitcoin full-time. With a potential promotion at work promising a starting salary of $40,000, he believed he could accumulate significantly more Bitcoin by forgoing traditional education. GnashNab's goal was to achieve financial independence by building a substantial Bitcoin portfolio and dividend income stream, seeing this path as more feasible than struggling in the IT job market while aiming for a six-figure income. His story raises questions about the evolving value of a college education and the allure of alternative financial opportunities, such as cryptocurrency investments.
View full text