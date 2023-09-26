copy link
MetaMask Integrates with Ramp to Enable Seamless Conversion of Traditional Currencies to Cryptocurrencies
2023-09-26 14:33
According to Foresight News, MetaMask, a popular cryptocurrency wallet, has integrated with payment solution provider Ramp to allow users to seamlessly convert traditional currencies into cryptocurrencies within the MetaMask wallet and MetaMask Portfolio. This collaboration aims to simplify the process of converting fiat money into digital assets, making it more accessible for users who are new to the world of cryptocurrencies.
