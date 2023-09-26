Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Earn
Learn
Feed
Discover the latest crypto news & feed
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn free crypto through learning
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
More
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Lumerin Hashpower Marketplace Launches on Arbitrum Network

Binance News
2023-09-26 14:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, a financial product representing Bitcoin mining power can now be traded on the Arbitrum network with the launch of Lumerin, a hash power marketplace. The Lumerin Hashpower Marketplace enables Bitcoin miners to easily buy and sell capacity to interested peers and non-miners, allowing purchasers to increase their chances of earning bitcoin rewards without buying rapidly depreciating equipment. Trades are routed through smart contracts and specify hashrate amount, duration, and price. Potential buyers can browse and select contracts that suit their needs, engaging in direct, trustless transactions and paying in real time as the contract is completed. For sellers, miners in low-electricity-cost areas can arbitrage below-average prices by selling hashrate contracts at market prices, keeping the difference. Hash power, or hashing power, is the power a computer or specialized hardware uses to run and solve different encryption algorithms that safeguard blockchains such as Bitcoin. Miners typically run massive hardware systems that use significant electricity to maintain the network, in return for bitcoin rewards. Some miners may have excess capacity that would otherwise lie vacant. Marketplaces like Lumerin offer the rights to this power to buyers, who get a portion of the bitcoin rewards. This model allows users to mine Bitcoin without the need for highly specialized knowledge, costly hardware outlays, or long-term commitment.
View full text