Alchemy Acquires Blockchain Data Indexing Platform Satsuma

According to Foresight News, Alchemy has acquired blockchain data indexing platform Satsuma. Satsuma's services were integrated into Alchemy Subgraphs last month, and operations will continue as normal. As previously reported by Foresight News, in April 2023, Satsuma completed a $5 million seed funding round. The round was led by Initialization Capital and Archetype, with participation from institutions such as OpenSea, Y Combinator, Homebrew, and South Park Commons. Satsuma was founded in March 2022 and uses The Graph's open-source technology to query and index on-chain data.

