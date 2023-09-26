Fhenix raises $7 million in seed funding round for homomorphic encryption-driven blockchain

According to Foresight News, Fhenix, a confidential blockchain powered by fully homomorphic encryption (FHE), has completed a $7 million seed funding round. The round was led by Multicoin Capital and Collider Ventures, with participation from Node Capital, Bankless, HackVC, TaneLabs, and Metaplanet. Fhenix plans to launch a public testnet in early 2023, which will support ecosystem application development.

