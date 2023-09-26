copy link
Paradigm Launches Policy Lab to Expand Research and Policy Work
2023-09-26 13:13
According to Foresight News, Paradigm has announced the launch of its Policy Lab, which aims to expand its research and policy work beyond traditional legal writing, policy research, and policy committees. The Policy Lab v1 will introduce two new programs, including a basic policy and legal research academic scholarship and a 'bug bounty' style program targeting discrete policy issues.
