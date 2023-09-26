Legend Trading partners with Alchemy Pay to provide fiat currency channels

According to Foresight News, compliant financial institution Legend Trading has announced a partnership with cryptocurrency payment solution provider Alchemy Pay to offer US dollar, euro, and British pound deposit channels. This integration will enable Alchemy Pay to support more fiat currencies, including the US dollar, euro, and British pound, as well as introduce ACH transfers and Wire Transfer dollar transfer methods. Legend Trading is a US-compliant cryptocurrency trading platform, offering high liquidity and personalized services through its OTC trading business. Its product, Legend Pay, provides professional trading services to institutional clients, building a compliant trading bridge between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies.

