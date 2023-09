Chase Bank to ban cryptocurrency-related payments for UK customers

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Chase Bank, a British banking giant, has announced in an email to its customers that it will ban cryptocurrency-related payments for UK clients starting October 16th. The primary reason for this decision is the increasing frequency of fraudsters using digital assets to steal large sums of money.