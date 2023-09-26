copy link
Chase Bank to ban cryptocurrency-related payments for UK customers
2023-09-26 12:45
According to Foresight News, Chase Bank, a British banking giant, has announced in an email to its customers that it will ban cryptocurrency-related payments for UK clients starting October 16th. The primary reason for this decision is the increasing frequency of fraudsters using digital assets to steal large sums of money.
