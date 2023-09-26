copy link
LeverFi Secures $2 Million Investment from DWF Labs
2023-09-26 12:44
According to Foresight News, blockchain-based leveraged trading protocol LeverFi has announced a $2 million investment from DWF Labs. The investment has a lock-up period and release period of two years. In addition, LeverFi has secured an additional $2 million commitment for over-the-counter (OTC) transactions, which can be executed at any time within the two-year period if needed. Furthermore, DWF Labs and LeverFi have reached a market-making agreement, with DWF Labs providing liquidity for the LEVER trading pairs on relevant exchanges.
