Avantis Labs Raises $4 Million in Seed Funding Round Led by Pantera Capital

According to Foresight News, on-chain derivatives trading platform Avantis Labs has completed a $4 million seed funding round led by Pantera Capital. Other investors in the round included Founders Fund, Coinbase's Base Ecosystem Fund, and Modular Capital. Avantis aims to enable forex and commodities to be hedged and traded on-chain without the need for tokenization. The platform is being developed on the Optimism Superchain and uses USDC as collateral for its protocol transactions.

