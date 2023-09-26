MoneyGram to launch non-custodial wallet for USDC transfers

According to Foresight News, MoneyGram, the payment giant, is set to launch a non-custodial wallet to help users transfer funds between fiat currencies and the US dollar stablecoin (USDC). The company will continue to collaborate with the Stellar blockchain to provide support for its wallet. MoneyGram CEO Alex Holmes stated that with the non-custodial wallet, users can deposit cash and hold it in the form of USDC, which can then be converted into other currencies. For now, the non-custodial wallet will only be available in countries or regions with Know Your Customer (KYC) capabilities. The company is leveraging blockchain technology to transform MoneyGram into a global ATM concept.

