Suspicious transactions involving Bancor detected by Cyvers Alerts

According to Foresight News, Cyvers Alerts has detected several suspicious transactions involving Bancor. Twelve days ago, an address starting with 0x85e565 received OMG, COMP, eRSDL, EDEN, ROOK, REN, YFI, and OCEAN from Bancor. The assets were then exchanged for USDT and subsequently traded for ETH. Twenty-three hours ago, the address transferred 2 ETH into Tornado Cash.

